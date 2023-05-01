ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR) a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will present at the Annual Aegis Virtual Conference being held May 2-4, 2023.

Aegis Capital Conference:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Event: Presentation here

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

ecor@cg.capital