Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / electroCore to Present at Investor Conferences in June

electroCore to Present at Investor Conferences in June

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ROCKAWAY, NJ, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that its management team will present a several investor conferences during the month of June. The conferencing details are as follows:

Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference 
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE

LD Micro Invitational XI: 
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2020
Time: 3:30 PM EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: 
Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
Time: 12:30 PM EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Dan Goldberger, electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s during a live presentation and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. 

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

CONTACT: Investors:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
404-736-3838
[email protected]

or

Media Contact:
Summer Diaz
electroCore
816-401-6333
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.