Rising Industrial Automation and Demand For Energy-Efficient Hydraulic Systems Drive Demand for Electrohydraulic Pumps. Key market players are exploring integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to optimize the performance of electrohydraulic systems

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the electrohydraulic pump market is expected to be worth US$ 1,392.7 Million in 2024. By 2034, the market is projected to be valued at US$ 2,565.6 Million. The adoption of electrohydraulic pumps in various industries is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2024 to 2034.

With the emphasis on smart, automated manufacturing processes amidst Industry 4.0, there has been a great demand for highly advanced, energy-efficient hydraulic systems across a broad spectrum of industries in the last few years. Electrohydraulic pumps are hydraulic systems powered by electric motors, enabling precise fluid pressure and flow control in various industrial applications.

Electrohydraulic pumps find wide applications in various industries such as manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. Over the years, its significance in the metal-forming industry has also witnessed exponential growth due to its ability to provide precise force and motion control, which is essential for shaping and molding metals. Post-pandemic recovery of the manufacturing and machine tools industry has had a significant impact on the demand for electrohydraulic pumps in industries all over the world.

Electrohydraulic pumps are also utilized by construction and infrastructural development sectors for powering hydraulic systems in construction machinery. These pumps are integrated with excavators, cranes, loaders, and other heavy construction equipment to provide hydraulic power for lifting, digging, and other operations. In countries like India, China, and the United States, where infrastructural projects are always in full swing, the demand for electrohydraulic pumps is likely to surge considerably.

Key Takeaways from the Electrohydraulic Pump Industry:

Variable displacement electrohydraulic pumps command a substantial market share of 33.00% in 2024, emerging as the predominant choice.

Electrohydraulic pumps for metal forming industries secure a robust market lead, claiming a solid 24.00% market share in 2024.

The electrohydraulic pump market in India is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.20% through 2034.

The electrohydraulic pump industry in China is predicted to rise at a whopping 6.00% CAGR through 2034.

The electrohydraulic pump market in Australia has the potential to increase at 5.20% CAGR through 2034.

The United Kingdom's electrohydraulic pump market is predicted to rise at a 5.10% CAGR through 2034.

The electrohydraulic pump industry in the United States is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.

“The current market scenario, where industries all over the world are investing Billions of dollars in technological upgrades in their factory units, is beneficial for the electrohydraulic pump industry. Key players in the industry can quickly leverage this opportunity by incorporating the latest technologies. They can also switch to pumps made from lightweight and sustainable materials to cater to the demands of eco-conscious consumers and businesses”, – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for Electrohydraulic Pump Market:

The market for electrohydraulic pumps is characterized by the presence of several players who have gained a loyal consumer base spread across various sectors and industries. The majority of this consumer base is metal forming and precision engineering companies with the financial and technical capacity to invest in advanced hydraulic systems. This cut-throat competition often consists of innovations and advanced features, ensuring that companies stay at the forefront of meeting the requirements of manufacturing units in various industries.

Recent Developments:

Liebherr-Aerospace and Airbus Defence and Space have agreed to jointly develop and produce the complete landing gear and hydraulic system for the Eurodrone. The inaugural unmanned aerial system engineered for flight in non-segregated airspace signifies a pivotal advancement in their partnership.

Parker Hannifin, a global pioneer in motion and control technologies, has designed this innovation for 48Vdc construction vehicles like mini excavators utilizing electro-hydraulic pumps. The motor’s versatile application extends to on-highway truck steering systems and auxiliary functions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Electrohydraulic Pump Industry:

Bosch Rexroth AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Moog Inc.

Danfoss Power Solutions

Enerpac Tool Group

Linde Hydraulics

Oilgear Company

Shimadzu Corporation

HYDAC International GmbH

Electrohydraulic Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Wound Field Motors

Permanent Magnet Motors

Variable Displacement

By End Use:

Electric power steering

Electro-Hydraulic system and circuits

Metal Forming

By Application:

Buses and coaches and Vocational vehicles

Construction

Agricultural equipment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

