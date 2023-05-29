Refreshing Balance with Hydrating Properties of Electrolyte Beers for the Fitness Enthusiasts

Rockville, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global electrolyte beer provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global electrolyte beer market size is expected to reach US$ 156.83 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 11.7% over the next ten years.

Electrolytes are minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium that help maintain fluid balance and facilitate various bodily functions. They are commonly found in sports drinks or beverages designed to replenish electrolytes lost during physical activity.

Electrolyte beer is a type of beer that incorporates electrolytes into its formulation. The idea would be to offer a beverage that combines the social aspects of beer with the hydrating properties of electrolytes. This could potentially be achieved by adding electrolyte-rich ingredients or incorporating electrolyte powders into the brewing process.

With the increasing consumer interest in healthier beverage options, electrolyte-infused beers could cater to individuals who seek a balance between hydration and alcohol consumption. Electrolytes are known for their hydrating properties, and incorporating them into beer could appeal to health-conscious consumers.

By replenishing electrolytes lost during physical exertion, these innovative brews not only satiate the palate but also fuel the aspirations of fitness enthusiasts, providing a revitalizing choice that seamlessly blends the worlds of hydration and enjoyment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electrolyte beer market is valued at US$ 156.83 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for electrolyte beer is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 474.21 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of electrolyte beer in the United Kingdom are projected to rise at 12.5% CAGR through 2033.

Germany’s electrolyte beer market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

“As more individuals embrace active routines and engage in sports or fitness activities, the demand for beverages that provide essential hydration becomes increasingly crucial. Electrolyte beer has emerged as a refreshing option tailored to target this market segment, offering a delightful combination of rehydration and indulgence,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Companies specializing in functional beverages, including those focused on sports drinks or electrolyte-infused beverages, may consider expanding their product lines to include electrolyte beers. These companies already possess expertise in formulating beverages with electrolytes and could leverage their knowledge and distribution channels to compete in this market.

Rec. League, a hazy pale ale from Harpoon that was introduced in 2019 as a choice for health-conscious drinkers.

According to the manufacturer, the beverage, which is brewed including conventional beer, replenishes electrolytes lost while also including vital vitamins such vitamins B1, B3, and B9. Additionally, it is suitable for vegans, has no preservatives, and has 90 calories per can. The product has been advertised as having 50% less sugar than typical sports drinks and will be absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly due to its organic tonicity.

Key Companies Profiled

Zelus Beer Company

Sufferfest Brewing Company

Boston Beer Company

Bedford Brewer

Rally Beer

Tribe Breweries

Harpoon Brewery

Fifty West Brewing Company

Mispillion River Brewing

Key Segments of Electrolyte Beer Industry

By Product Type : Ale Lager Others

By Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : >0.5% to 1% 1% to 3% 3% to 5%

By Packaging : Metal Cans Glass Bottles

By Sales Channel : Online e-Commerce Platforms Company-owned Platforms Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Retail Stores

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



What differences can the electrolyte beer report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the electrolyte beer and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the electrolyte beer

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key electrolyte beers

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electrolyte beer market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (ale, lager, others), alcohol by volume (ABV) (>0.5 to 1%, 1 to 3%, 3 to 5%), packaging (metal cans, glass bottles), sales channel (online (e-commerce platforms, company-owned platforms), offline (supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail Stores)), across five major regions of the world.

