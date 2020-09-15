Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market growth predicted at around 6% through 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major electron microscope sample preparation market players include JEOL, Ltd., Leica Microsystems (Danaher), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Buehler (Illinois Tool Works, Inc.) and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

According to latest report “Electron Microscope Sample Preparation Market by Use (SEM {Tabletop/Benchtop, Conventional}, FESEM, TEM), Equipment (Ion Milling, Coaters, Freeze Fracture Systems, High Pressure Freezers, Cryo Transfer Systems, Plasma Cleaners, Critical Point Drying Systems), Application (Academics, Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Semiconductor Research), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of electron microscope sample preparation will cross $700 million by 2026. Rising adoption of electron microscopes coupled with increasing R&D activities will spur the market growth.

Adoption of electron microscope in emerging sectors such as nanotechnology and metallurgy will be major factor impacting the demand for EM sample preparation equipment. Advancements in sample preparation equipment has streamlined electron microscopy workflow for researchers working in these areas. With growing demand for automated sample preparation equipment in microscopic studies, the market will grow substantially during the forecast timeframe.

Rising government funding coupled with exponentially growing healthcare industry will create considerable opportunities for electron microscopes and related equipment in the upcoming period. Industry players are focusing on developing high-end quality and convenient instruments. In line with development efforts by market leaders, investment in research sector further increases purchasing capability of academic institutes and small organizations.

The electron microscope sample preparation market for semiconductor research application is projected to reach USD 158 million by 2026 owing to growing R&D spending in semiconductor industry in developing countries. Rising focus on adoption of new technologies in process standardization and development by companies will impel the segment revenue.

North America electron microscope sample preparation market accounted for more than 41% market share in 2019. Growing healthcare and semiconductors industry in the U.S. will drive the demand for electron microscopes in process studies, influencing the EM sample preparation equipment supply. Also, increasing funding by federal government will propel adoption of high cost sample preparation equipment. Moreover, increasing outsourcing in large universities and institutes for conducting advanced research using electron microscopy will create demand for sample preparation equipment in the coming years.

Field emission scanning electron microscope (FESEM) segment will showcase growth of around 5.6% through 2026. The development in FESEM offering advantageous features in observation of non-conductive materials and electron beam sensitive materials will increase its adoption in semiconductor, healthcare and materials production process. Further, these devices are also useful in study of fine material surfaces. Besides, these devices have broad range of applications in coating evaluations, microstructure analysis, material studies and corrosion analysis.

Coaters segment held over 13% of electron microscope sample preparation market share in 2019. Coating technology is being increasingly adopted for better imaging and minimization of damage during topographic imaging in observational studies. Additionally, non-conductive materials require conductive coating. Furthermore, coating offers improved thermal conduction and enhanced electron emission, thereby increasing efficiency in specimen surface visualization and analysis.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the electron microscope sample preparation market include JEOL, Ltd., Leica Microsystems (Danaher) and Hitachi High Technologies among other players. Established players are broadening their market presence by adopting several strategies such as augmentation of their product portfolio for business expansion. For instance, in July 2020, Buehler announced the launch of SimpliVac, a programmable mounting system, used in material sample preparation for analysis in industries and laboratories. This strategy will offer business growth opportunities to the company with product portfolio diversification.

