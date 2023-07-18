Integrating with building automation systems is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global electronic access control systems market stood at US$ 10.4 billion in 2020, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 17.7 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

The value of the electronic access control systems market is increasing, owing to the growing emphasis on security, both in physical and digital domains. Organizations across various sectors, including government, commercial, healthcare, and education, are prioritizing security measures to protect their premises, assets, and sensitive information.

The need to prevent unauthorized access, mitigate security threats, and ensure a safe environment for employees and visitors drives the adoption of electronic access control systems.

Increasing instances of security breaches and identity theft, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The importance of robust access control systems has become paramount, with the proliferation of cybercrime and identity theft incidents. Traditional methods such as keys and swipe cards are vulnerable to theft or duplication.

Electronic access control systems provide enhanced security features, including biometric authentication, multi-factor authentication, and encrypted credentials, which help prevent unauthorized access and minimize the risk of security breaches.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Various industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government, are subject to stringent regulatory requirements related to access control and data protection. Compliance with these standards is crucial to avoid penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage.

Electronic access control systems provide the necessary tools to enforce access policies, monitor user activities, and generate audit trails, ensuring organizations meet regulatory compliance and maintain data integrity.

Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1827

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 10.47 Bn Estimated Value US$ 17.79 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.2% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 176 Pages Market Segmentation By Component, Product Type, Application, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ASSA ABLOY AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Fujitsu Limited, Godrej Consumer Product Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on component, the hardware segment is expected to fuel at a significant share, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced authentication technologies, and integration with other security systems.

By product type, the authentication systems segment is anticipated to fuel the market growth, owing to the factors such as biometrics, as well as card-based authentication.

By application, the visitor management segment is expected to augment the market growth, attributed to the factors including enhanced security and access control, and improved visitor experience.

Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The global electronic access control systems market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2021 to 2031, owing to the need for contactless solutions, as well as integration of access control with other systems.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and increasing adoption of mobile access.

Enhanced data security and privacy, and integration with building automation systems, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1827<ype=S

Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the electronic access control systems market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to growing urbanization and infrastructure development, as well as increasing security concerns in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as government initiatives and regulations, as well as increasing it and data center investments.

Rising adoption of smart technologies, and increasing commercial and industrial activities in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global electronic access control systems market are:

ASSA ABLOY AB

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Godrej Consumer Product Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the electronic access control systems industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for electronic access control systems. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, ASSA ABLOY announced the launch of its new wireless access control solution, Aperio® E100, which provides real-time monitoring and remote access control for small- to medium-sized enterprises.

In the same year, Honeywell introduced the Pro-Watch® Integrated Security Suite, an advanced access control and security management platform that combines various security systems into a single unified interface.

In 2021, Johnson Controls unveiled the Tyco Illustra Pro Gen3 Bullet Camera, which features enhanced image quality and video analytics capabilities for improved video surveillance in access control systems.

In 2020, HID Global introduced the HID® Signo™ line of access control readers, offering a sleek design, multi-technology support, and enhanced security features.

Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Customized Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1827

Global Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Segmentation

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Type

Authentication Systems Biometrics Face Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Recognition Voice Recognition Signature Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Vein Recognition Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)/Live Scan Card-Based Proximity Card Smart Card Intruder Alarm Systems Perimeter Security Systems Free Standing Perimeter Security Buried Perimeter Security



Application

Employee Onboarding & Offboarding

Threat Management

Parking Management

Guard Management

Visitor Management

Others

End-user

Government & Defense

Commercial & Institutions Financial Institutions Office Buildings IT Centers Healthcare Facilities Energy and Utilities Education Academia Airports Others (Stadium, Hotels)

Industrial

Residential

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com