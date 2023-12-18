The rising adoption of FinFET architecture for producing modern processors is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period

Rockville , Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Electronic Design Automation Market is likely to expand at a 7.8% CAGR to reach a US value of $28.6 Bn by the end of 2032.

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) is a set of software tools used by electronic design engineers to create hardware components and integrated circuits. EDA tools automate design tasks, making the process more efficient and cost-effective. They manage the complexity of modern designs, offering features like simulation and analysis to identify and address issues early. EDA tools also provide thorough verification, ensuring designs meet specified standards.

Key Segments of Electron Microscopes Industry Research Report

By Product By Application By Deployment Mode By End User Computer-aided Engineering

IC Physical Design & Verification

PCB & MCM

Semiconductor IP

Services Microprocessors & Microcontrollers

Memory Management Units

Others (Interfaces, FPGAs, ADCs, DACs, and Mixed ICs) Cloud-based

On-Premises Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Telecom and Data Centre Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Sector

Others (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Commercial Sectors, and Textile Industry)

The growth of the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is primarily driven by the increasing complexity of semiconductor designs, necessitating advanced tools to manage intricate circuits efficiently. The demand for smaller and more powerful electronic components has led to a surge in the adoption of EDA solutions, as they streamline the design process and enhance efficiency.

The continuous increase in the complexity of semiconductor designs poses a significant challenge, demanding more sophisticated tools and methodologies. As designs become more valuable, there is an increased risk of intellectual property theft and unauthorized access, raising security concerns within the EDA market.

Key Takeaways:

The anticipated growth in the US market is projected to reach $9.3 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.3%. This upward trend can be attributed to the rising utilization of EDA tools in various industries, including automotive and consumer electronics.

By the conclusion of 2032, China is forecasted to attain a value of US $2.1 Bn, experiencing a steady climb with a CAGR of 7.1%. The anticipated surge in market growth is attributed to the strong presence of key players in the semiconductor sector in China, including HiSilicon and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), among others.

During the forecast period, it is expected that the ICI physical design and verification segment will take the lead in the market. This segment is projected to demonstrate a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The increasing adoption of EDA tools across key industries, the continued growth of the semiconductor sector with significant players, and the dominant influence of the ICI physical design and verification segment are the key factors contributing to the market growth- Says Fact.MR Expert

Market Competition

Prominent companies are implementing diverse technologically advanced solutions to provide effective services to their clientele, with industry leaders such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Siemens, ANSYS, Inc., and Keysight Technologies, Inc.

In April 2022, GBT Technologies Inc. announced that it would develop Gate-All-Around FET (GAA FET) support for its integrated circuits. The tool works on integrated Circuit layout data and is also helpful in checking manufacturing, geometrical, and electric design rules correctness during construction of an IC layout.

In April 2021, ANSYS, Inc. revealed a strategic partnership with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. This collaboration aims to support engineering teams across various industries in improving unique and innovative product designs by enhancing modeling run times.

Winning strategies

Key players in the market differentiate themselves by cultivating specialized domain expertise, focusing on specific industries or applications such as automotive, aerospace, or high-performance computing.

Making Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools user-friendly and intuitive is a winning strategy. It improves user experience, reduces the learning curve, and makes the tools accessible to a broader range of design professionals.

Leading players in the industry should make sure that EDA tools comply with industry standards and certifications. This builds customer confidence, especially in regulated industries like automotive and aerospace, by assuring reliability and quality.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2032) USD 28.6 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 102 Figures

