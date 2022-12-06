New study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm Fact.MR on the electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

Rockville, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global electronic grade hydrogen peroxide market is estimated at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

With the quickly increasing need for both industrial and consumer electronics, the electronics industry has recently experienced significant expansion. In response, this has increased demand for electronic-grade chemicals, such as electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide, which are necessary for the production and maintenance of electronic components.

Increasing demand for compact electronic devices has forced semiconductor ICs manufacturers to reduce the size. Microelectronics and optoelectronics products such as integrated circuits have gradually downgraded from millimetres to nanoscale which has forced manufacturers to raise their purity standards.

With each new nano-sized chip generation, demand for electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide goes up exponentially as electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide meets the requirements of the electronic industry concerning purity and stability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.6% and be valued at US$ 2.2 billion by 2032

East Asia dominated the market with a 75.0% market share in 2021

Europe is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 91.3 million by the end of 2022

China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 440.8 million by the end of 2022

Application in printed circuit board Etching is likely to represent 58.0% of the market share in 2022

East Asia and North America’s demand for EGHP is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

“Growing electronics industry and the need of high purity cleaning agents for ICs will propel the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Research

By Primary Function : Etchant (Etching Agent) Oxidizing & Cleaning Agent

By Concentration : 30% -32% Above 32%

By Contamination Level : <100 ppb <10 ppb <1 ppb <0.1 ppb <0.01 ppb

By Application : Printed Circuit Board Etching Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Photovoltaic Manufacturing Others



Market Development

Market titans within the electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide industry are maintaining a balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investment, capacity expansions, and targeted product launches are the key to success in the market. Major players are also observed to be involved in joint ventures and acquisitions to be in the commanding seat.

Investments in production facilities and novel technologies by the market players have taken the purity levels of hydrogen peroxide to the next tangent. The manufacturers are now eyeing PPT (Parts Per Trillion) of purity levels to better assist the semiconductor manufacturers.

Key Companies Profiled

Arkema S.A.

Changchun Group

Evonik Industries

Grasim Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Santoku Chemical Industries Co., Ltd

Solvay SA

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on primary function (etchant (etching agent), oxidizing & cleaning agent), concentration (30%-32%, above 32%), contamination level (<100 ppb, <10 ppb, <1 ppb, <0.1 ppb, <0.01 ppb), and application (printed circuit board etching, semiconductor wafer cleaning, flat panel display manufacturing, photovoltaic manufacturing, Others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

