Global Electronic Health Record Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ambulatory, Acute and Post-Acute), By Product (Web Based and Client-Server Based), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory, Physicians Clinic, Pharmacy and Laboratories) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028

The global electronic health record software market is expected to exhibit strong growth, reaching USD 47.2 billion by 2028. As per the report titled “Electronic health record software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Ambulatory, Acute and Post-Acute), By Product (Web Based and Client-Server Based), By End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory, Physicians Clinic, Pharmacy and Laboratories) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2028” observes that the market size in 2021 stood at USD 30.6 billion and USD 47.2 billion in 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period.

Electronic Health Record Software Market Analysis:

The global demand for EMR among hospitals and clinics is increasing, boosting the market’s overall growth. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing technological developments in EMR software and services. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creation of EHR software and improvements in software and the healthcare industry are also anticipated to hasten the market’s expansion. The leading market participants are putting a lot of effort into several new releases. EMRs’ low maintenance requirements and increased accessibility are key factors in the market’s increasing demand. Moreover, as people’s disposable income has increased in many countries, healthcare costs have increased everywhere. Additionally, government agencies and healthcare organizations are taking the lead in meeting population needs by increasing healthcare spending, which is anticipated to support the expansion of the global electronic medical records (EMR) market.

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the electronic health record software market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in December 2021, Oracle paid USD 28.3 billion to acquire Cerner Corporation. This acquisition strengthened Oracle’s position in the EHR Market because Cerner held a dominant position in the industry.

Visionflex Recently Announced New Partnership with an Australian Provider of Cloud-Based EHR MediRecords

With MediRecords, an Australian company that offers cloud-based electronic medical records and practice management systems, Visionflex has entered a new partnership. The firms will cooperate to integrate the cloud-based practice management and electronic health record software platforms from MediRecords with Visionflex’s Vision video conferencing platform.

Driving Factors:

More Government Initiatives and Partnerships are Opening up New Prospects for Market Growth

Growing government initiatives to implement plans for lowering administrative burdens on healthcare providers related to the use of EHR are a major factor creating new opportunities for players, as are company acquisitions, collaborations, and implementation of electronic health record software globally. For instance, My Health Record is Australia’s regional national digital health record platform. Every Australian citizen has access to the “My Health Record” program. By the end of 2022, according to the Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA), all Australian healthcare providers will be able to contribute to and access the platform’s database of medical data. Such government actions promote market expansion.

Electronic Health Record Software Technological Breakthroughs are Fueling Industry Expansion

During the projected period, market growth is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements in the electronic health record software sector. Software derived from artificial intelligence seamlessly integrates and offers options with a variety of characteristics. Machine learning and natural language processing can be aided by documenting a patient’s medical experience, searching through huge databases for crucial records, and gauging patient satisfaction. Healthcare providers who use speech-to-text recognition systems can benefit from the combination of machine learning mode and NLP.

Restraining Factors:

High Prices for Electronic Health Record Software are Impeding Market Expansion

The high cost of electronic health record software is hampering the market’s expansion. Implementing, creating, and upkeep software for electronic health records are expensive. The expensive cost of EHR prevents widespread adoption in many emerging economies. Additionally, the cost of developing AI algorithms and programs is high for developing countries, which has slightly hampered the market. The market for electronic health record software is anticipated to be hampered by a lack of IT infrastructure in low-income nations and a shortage of individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to apply complicated AI and machine learning algorithms. Therefore, the high price of EHR software is limiting market expansion.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.50 % 2028 Value Projection 47.2 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 30.6 billion Historical Data for 2016 – 2021 Segments covered By Type, By Product, By End-User and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

Global Electronic Health Record Software Market Segmentations:

Global Electronic Health Record Software Market By Type:

Ambulatory

Acute

Post-Acute

Global Electronic Health Record Software Market By Product:

Web Based

Client-Server Based

Global Electronic Health Record Software Market By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory

Physicians Clinic

Pharmacy

Laboratories

Global Electronic Health Record Software Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest electronic health record software market share over the forecast period. EHR software and the availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure with high levels of digital literacy are credited with driving the increase. Akira by TELUS Health, a virtual care service geared for employers, will now be digitally integrated with TELUS HealthCare’s electronic medical records, the company said in March 2021.

Further Report Findings

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global electronic health record software market share in the coming years because more major firms are working to create cutting-edge medical technology, there are EHR service providers, and the healthcare system is well-established.

Regional growth will also be aided during the projection period by rising private and public investment in implementing electronic health records.

In Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increased demand for high-quality standards and services, which is encouraging the region’s healthcare sector to go digital.

Electronic Health Record Software Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Electronic Health Record Software market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Electronic Health Record Software market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Electronic Health Record Software market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Electronic Health Record Software market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Electronic Health Record Software market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Electronic Health Record Software market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Electronic Health Record Software market?

