The rise of renewable energy in the United States has created a need for electronic sealants. These are set to be utilized to protect solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy systems from environmental factors that could cause severe damage.

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the global electronic sealants market size was estimated to be worth US$ 1,039.6 Million. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the market is set to be worth US$ 2,525.7 Million.

With the growing adoption of electronic devices and the increasing need for protection against moisture, dust, and other environmental factors, demand for electronic sealants is expected to rise. The market is witnessing significant technological advancements to meet evolving demands of the electronic industry.

New sealants are being developed that offer improved performance and greater reliability. These also help to ensure that electronic devices remain protected in harsh environments.

The increasing complexity and miniaturization of electronic devices require sealants that offer high performance and reliability. It has led to a shift toward high-performance electronic sealants that can withstand extreme temperatures, chemicals, and other environmental factors.

The electronic sealant market in East Asia is expanding rapidly, primarily due to the region’s high demand for electronic devices and components. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the dominant contributors to this growth.

The region houses numerous electronic component manufacturers. The rising production of electronic devices is also expected to fuel the demand for electronic sealants in East Asia. The increasing need for high-performance sealants with superior durability and resistance to extreme temperatures and harsh chemicals is further boosting demand.

Key Takeaways:

The global electronic sealants market witnessed a CAGR of 4.0% during the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

during the historical period between 2018 and 2022. China’s electronic sealants market is expected to reach about US$ 572.2 M illion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. By type, silicone sealants generated around 68.2% of the global electronic sealants market share in 2022.

of the global electronic sealants market share in 2022. By application, the gap fillers segment is anticipated to reach US$ 443.4 M illion by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. Based on the end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment accounted for a 44.2% electronic sealants market share in 2022.

“Due to the increasing production of electronic components and gadgets, the need for electronic sealants has increased worldwide. Demand for dependable and durable electronic sealants has increased as a result. These aid in shielding devices from environmental hazards such as moisture, dust, and temperature changes,” – says a leading FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Significant technological improvements are being witnessed in the market for electronic sealants on a global scale. To develop fresh and cutting-edge sealants, top manufacturers are spending in research and development.

Demand for sealants that can survive tough conditions and high temperatures is what spurred these developments. Key players are also developing novel products that can enhance adhesion and lower volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.

For instance,

In April 2023, PPG introduced a kit called SEMCO Sealant Removal, Mixing & Application Kit. It can be used to remove and apply aerospace potting compounds, adhesives, and sealants on aircraft at remote locations.

Key Companies Profiled:

Dow Inc.

CSL Silicones Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

American Sealants, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials

CHT Germany GmbH

Novagard

Kohesi Bond

ALSTONE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD

CHEMISCHE GLOBAL PVT LTD (ESSRBOND)

Henkel AG

Elkem ASA

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

Get More Insights:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global electronic sealants market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (silicone sealants, RTV silicones, silicone gel, epoxy sealant, PU sealant, acrylic sealant, polydimethylsiloxane sealant), application (encapsulation, underfilling, potting, conformal coating, thermal management, gap fillers, surface mounting), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, telecommunication, automotive), and regions.

Market Outlook by Category:

By Type:

Silicone Sealants

RTV Silicones

Silicone Gel

Epoxy Sealant

PU Sealant

Acrylic Sealant

Polydimethylsiloxane Sealant

By Application:

Encapsulation

Underfilling

Potting

Conformal Coating

Thermal Management

Gap Fillers

Surface Mounting

Others

By End-use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

