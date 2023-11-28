In the near future, it is expected that the growth of the consumer appliances industry would propel demand for electrical ceramics and electronics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global electronics & electrical ceramics market was estimated at a value of US$ 12.3 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 20.7 billion by 2031.

Ceramics are used as heat exchangers, insulators, and structural parts in many different industries. Dental and bone implants are made in the healthcare industry using electronics and electrical ceramics. Since ceramic dental implants provide a long-lasting solution, they are utilized to replace lost teeth. Many kinds of bone implants, such as joint replacements and spinal implants, are made from ceramic materials.

Their strength, durability, and biocompatibility make them useful in medical devices including surgical tools and diagnostic equipment. It is anticipated that growing acceptance of dental and bone implants would drive the dynamics of the electronics and electrical ceramics markets in the near future.

Global Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market: Key Players

The global market is highly competitive in nature. To get a larger market share in electronics and electrical ceramics, the majority of companies are making large investments in research and development of new products. The following companies are well-known participants in the global electronics & electrical ceramics market:

AdValueTech

Aum Techno Ceramics

CeramTec

CoorsTek Inc.

Heraeus Holding

IBIDEN

KCM Corporation

KYOCERA Corporation

MARUWA Co. Ltd.

Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc.

Noritake Co. Limited

Saint-Gobain

TAYCA Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of Market Report

Over the course of the projection period, the alumina ceramics material type segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share.

In 2021, the category accounted for a noteworthy 37.1% share.

The superior electrical insulation and thermal stability of alumina ceramics make them useful materials for use in electrical and electronic systems.

High-temperature superconductors, high-frequency communication systems, and high-power electronic devices are all made with these ceramics.

For electrical and electronic systems, ceramic materials provide better performance and insulation.

The high dielectric constant, insulating resistivity, and thermal stability of certain materials can be attributed to this.

Ceramics are perfect for use in high-power electrical devices and microwave filters because they have minimal dielectric losses.

It is projected that in the upcoming years, the market would advance more quickly due to an increase in demand for high-performance electronic components.

Market Trends for Electronics & Electrical Ceramics

The application category for consumer appliances is anticipated to have the majority share throughout the course of the projection. In 2021, the category had a significant share of 46.9%. The increase in energy-efficient appliance usage is responsible for the segment’s growth.

The proliferation of home automation systems can be attributed to the growing desire for smart houses. Users may utilize voice-activated devices or smartphones to operate a variety of appliances using these systems.

During the projected period, the monolithic ceramics product type segment is anticipated to lead the industry. In 2021, the category held the most proportion of 43.1%.

Since monolithic ceramics have a high electrical insulating value, they may be used in electrical and electronic systems. High-power applications need ceramics that can tolerate high voltage and current without experiencing electrical breakdown.

Global Market for Electronics & Electrical Ceramics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the electronics & electrical ceramics market throughout the region. These are:

From 2022 to 2031, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the industry. In 2021, the region accounted for 47.7% of the global share.

Market expansion in the area is being propelled by the expansion of the consumer appliances industry. A firmly developed industrial and export base is found throughout Asia Pacific. Several nations in the area, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China, are major producers of electrical and electronic products and systems.

In 2021, North America made up the second-largest portion. The region’s market revenue is increasing due to the expansion in the healthcare sector and the surge in the usage of IoT devices.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments CeramTec In order to create a module design that effectively dissipates heat from SiC chips and maximizes the utilization of the chip surface, CeramTec and the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology collaborated in April 2021.

Global Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market Segmentation

Material Type

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Silica Ceramics

Others

Product Type

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others

Application

Consumer Appliances

Power Grids

Medical Devices

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

