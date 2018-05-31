Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof 30 Amp Rated Receptacle

KEMP, Texas, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof receptacle compatible with 480V AC. This 30-amp rated outlet has a 3-pole 4-wire configuration, recommended for use in Class I, Division 2, Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Class III environments.

The HLO-EX-30A-3P4W-480V.3P is a NEMA-rated explosion proof receptacle, rated at 30 amps. This 3-pole 4-wire outlet is designed for secure connection in hazardous worksites and features color coding and pin configuration to reduce the chances of incorrect power connections.

This IP66 rated outlet is constructed of non-metallic, fiber reinforced polyester and includes a 1” NPT hub located at the bottom of the unit. This outlet is compatible with Larson Electronics’ HLP-EX-30A-3P4W-480V.3P hazardous plug

“This explosion proof receptacle provides operators with a safe and secure electrical connection in hazardous environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This unit is ideal for compressors, motor-generator sets, and a variety of other electrical equipment found in manufacturing and industrial applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

