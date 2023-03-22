Global Market Study on Electrostatic Chucks (ESC): Demand Rising on Back of High Need to Create Stable Attractive Force for Silicon Wafers

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market revenue totalled US$ 118.0 Million for 2022 to US$ 215.6 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033. Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for semiconductor devices and the growing adoption of ESC in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The market is expected to witness several new product launches and collaborations, further driving the growth of the market.

An electrostatic chuck (ESC) is a device that holds and immobilizes a substrate using an electrostatic force. It is widely used in the semiconductor industry for the manufacturing of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, and other electronic devices. The global market for electrostatic chucks is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for electronic devices and the expansion of the semiconductor industry.

The demand for electrostatic chucks is primarily driven by the growth of the semiconductor industry, which is expected to witness a significant expansion in the coming years. The increasing adoption of electronic devices in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications, is also driving the demand for electrostatic chucks. Additionally, the trend of miniaturization of electronic devices is further driving the demand for electrostatic chucks.

Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market Dynamics:

Growing Demand for Semiconductor Devices: The demand for ESC is primarily driven by the increasing demand for semiconductor devices such as microchips, sensors, and other electronic components. The use of ESC in the semiconductor manufacturing process has led to improved efficiency, accuracy, and reliability.

Technological Advancements: The market for Electrostatic Chucks is constantly evolving, with companies investing heavily in research and development activities to introduce innovative and efficient products. The development of new materials and manufacturing techniques has further boosted the growth of the market.

Increasing Investments in R&D Activities: Companies operating in the ESC market are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop new and efficient products. These investments are aimed at improving product performance, reducing costs, and catering to the changing needs and preferences of customers.

Competition from Alternative Technologies: The ESC market faces competition from alternative technologies such as mechanical clamps and vacuum chucks. These technologies are often preferred in certain applications due to their low cost and simplicity.

High Initial Costs: One of the major challenges faced by the ESC market is the high initial costs of these devices. This can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises that may not have the resources to invest in expensive equipment.

Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market Segmentation

Type: The Electrostatic Chucks market can be segmented into Coulomb Type, Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type, and Combined Type based on the type of chuck used. Coulomb Type is the most commonly used type of ESC, which uses Coulomb force to hold the substrate. Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type is used for high-temperature applications, while Combined Type uses both Coulomb force and electrostatic force.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for electrostatic chucks is incredibly fragmented because there are so many large and medium-sized businesses. Increased acquisitions and operations expansion over the preceding few years have enhanced ECS’s supply chain. Top manufacturers are concentrating on business expansion through collaborations, contracts, and partnerships to improve their market positions in domestic and foreign markets, as well as new product launches to broaden their product ranges.

Key Companies Profiled – Entegris, Inc., SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., KYOCERA Corporation, NGK INSULATORS, LTD., TOTO Ltd., NTK CERATEC CO., LTD., TSUKUBASEIKO Co. Ltd., The SEMCO Group, Technetics Group, FM Industries, Inc., Krosaki Harima Corporation, MiCo Co., Ltd., LK ENGINEERING CO., LTD., BOBOO Hightech Co., Ltd., SUMITOMO OSAKA CEMENT Co., Ltd., TOMOEGAWA CO., LTD.

Regional Insights:

One of the most lucrative markets in North America is the United States, which accounts for about 33% of the global market for electrostatic chucks (ESCs) (ESC).

The United States is one of the richest and most developed nations in the world. The nation, which is frequently referred to as a “hyper power,” dominates both artificial intelligence and semiconductor sales, two fields at the forefront of the present technological revolution. It is currently one of the top countries in the Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) market and is expected to continue to expand over the course of the projection period due to its higher semiconductor output and the presence of the majority of significant industry players there.

