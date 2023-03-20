Electrosurgical devices industry is anticipated to observe 5.3 % CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to shifting preference towards outpatient surgeries in developed regions and rising geriatric population.

Electrosurgical devices market value is estimated to cross more than USD 15.4 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures will have a positive impact on the electrosurgical devices industry outlook. In recent years, minimally invasive surgeries, including laparoscopy have gained substantial momentum, subsequently shifting focus from conventional tools, such as lasers and surgical blades to electrosurgical devices.

Globally, more than 13 million laparoscopic procedures are performed each year on account of the increasing need for surgical interventions and rapid penetration of robotic technologies. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical units (ESUs) have led to the introduction of novel tools to offer exceptional reliability and accuracy. However, the strong presence of stringent regulatory approvals required to market the medical devices may restrain the electrosurgical devices industry growth.

Increasing adoption of smoke evacuation systems to drive market trends

Electrosurgical devices market valuation from smoke evacuation systems is estimated to reach more than USD 3.7 billion by 2032. The rising expansion for smoke evacuation systems can be attributed to the rising deployment of strict regulatory standards necessitating the installation of an effective system to deal with the toxic fumes produced during surgical procedures.

In the U.S., nine states have passed surgical smoke evacuation laws as of 2022, while New York, Ohio, Texas, and several other states are looking forward to introducing legislation. For instance, in March 2022, Washington, and Arizona forayed into the surgical smoke-free movement with new laws for smoke evacuation.

Rising need for effective neurosurgeries to counter Alzheimer’s disease to favor industry dynamics

Electrosurgical devices market size from neurosurgery applications is anticipated to exhibit a 5% CAGR from 2023-2032. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to accelerate the need for electrosurgical assistance in neurosurgeries. According to the GBD 2019 Dementia Forecasting Collaborators’ research, the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is estimated to reach around 150 million by 2050.

Presence of large patient pool to propel the demand for electrosurgical devices in North America

North America held 44.9% share of the electrosurgical devices market in 2022. The escalating geriatric population, high surgery rates, and the rapid adoption of next-generation medical technologies will spur industry expansion across North America. The high prevalence of chronic conditions in countries such as the U.S. and Canada indicates a large patient pool, therefore a solid need for advanced surgical instruments.

Product innovations to boost electrosurgical devices industry development

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew PLC ADR, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Olympus Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., CONMED Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Bovie Medical Corporation, Applied Medical Systems, KALSTEIN France SAS are some of the leading companies in the electrosurgical devices market.

