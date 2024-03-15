BRAINTREE, Mass., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electude North America is pleased to announce it has formed a Customer Success team comprised of automotive educators to support customers in their use of Electude.

Electude’s Customer Success program is designed to help every customer maximize their use of and success with Electude products. Whether a new customer needing basic training or an experienced user looking to navigate our latest technologies or solve problems, Electude’s Customer Success team has the teaching and technical knowledge needed to provide excellent support. Electude provides this service free-of-charge to all customers throughout the United States and Canada.

The members of the customer success team include:

Darcy Wedel: a former automotive technician and instructor, Darcy used Electude with both college and high school students since its launch in the U.S. Darcy has been working at Electude since 2012. Darcy covers all states within Central Standard Time (CST) and Mountain Standard Time (MST).

Glenn Hartland: Glenn joined Electude after more than 40 years in the automotive industry. His experience includes automotive technician, automotive instructor, education administrator, and curriculum support, and has been using Electude since 2020. Glenn covers all states within Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Virgil Pop: Virgil recently joined Electude following decades of working as an automotive technician and instructor, including over ten years of teaching students with Electude. Virgil covers all states within Pacific Standard Time (PST).

Darrell Christopher, Regional Director, North America, said, “Automotive instructors are busy people, facing many challenges. The last thing they need is to not get professional support with their online learning materials. When we decided to offer support via a customer success team, we knew our customers would want us to have a team with experiences similar to their own, and we are fortunate to have placed three people who more than meet that expectation. We have great confidence Electude customers who engage with our customer success team will be pleased with the results.”

About Electude: Electude has been a global innovation leader in automotive technology education for over 30 years. Electude is in use today globally by over 900,000 students and over 50,000 instructors in 70 nations, translated into 35 languages. Using an integrative, highly interactive gamified learning method, Electude has revolutionized the automotive education industry by empowering vocational students to learn effectively and give instructors custom time-saving tools. Electude North America provides a localized version of Electude to customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Visit www.electude.com for more information.

To learn more please contact your Electude sales person, or send an e-mail to: [email protected]