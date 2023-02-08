IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that David-Alexandre C. Gros, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To register in advance for the presentation webcast, sign up here.

A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events .

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

