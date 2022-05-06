Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Breaking News
Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, after the close of trading. Eledon’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-9039 
International: 201-689-8470 
Conference ID: 13729260
Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon’s website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

