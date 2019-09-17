Element Critical Announces Tysons Data Center Transformation and Open House

Rendering of Element Critical’s Tysons data center Rendering of Element Critical’s Tysons data center

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Critical, a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure services driven by customer-centric solutions and backed by engineering expertise, today announced completion of a major renovation and transformation of its 280,000 square foot Tysons Technology Center on its 14.5 acre campus near Tysons, Virginia.

The renovation completely transformed the 200,000 square foot, carrier-neutral, Tier III data center. Inherent to the company’s strategy, recent mechanical, electrical and power upgrades focused on affording flexible and scalable colocation solutions for a diverse customer set.

The company will hold an Open House event at 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 19. The celebration will feature food, craft beer and data center tours followed by a reception in partnership with DC Connections at Patsy’s American restaurant nearby. Those interested in attending should register here.

Located just off the Washington DC beltway, the data center is equidistant from downtown Washington, DC and Ashburn, Virginia. It features 10 megawatts of critical power for enterprise customers that include some of the world’s largest hyperscale cloud and network providers, and government organizations.

“Tysons, Va. now constitutes the largest office submarket in the Washington DC metro area and is the twelfth largest employment center in the country,” said Ken Parent, Chief Executive Officer of Element Critical. “With Ashburn approaching capacity in terms of space and affordability, our Tyson’s data center and its optimum location within the Northern Virginia market is the perfect East Coast complement for our Chicago and Silicon Valley data center customers.”

