Breaking News
Home / Top News / Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Acquires Clarinova Limited

Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Acquires Clarinova Limited

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. ( ELGL: OTCMARKETS) announces its acquisition of Clarinova Limited.

Clarinova Limited owns historic tailing piles. These tailing piles based on today’s precious and semi-precious metal prices can be considered commercial grades and values. 

Based on the terms of the agreement, Clarinova Limited, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, will act as the finance, treasury, and private equity arm for all of Element Global’s operations and subsidiaries. Mr. Bertil Olsson remains Chairman of the Clarinova Limited subsidiary, and is now a member of the Board of Directors of the parent company, ELGL.

Merle Ferguson, Chairman of Element Global, Inc., states:  “After three years of negotiations and due diligence, the acquisition of Clarinova Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary brings an enormous value-added asset to ELGL.”

He further states: “Given the recent increases in precious metal prices based on world demand as investors seek safe-haven assets during times of uncertainty, the timing of the Clarinova acquisition could not be better.”

At the time of publication of this release, prices for GOLD per ounce $1495.00 US, Silver per ounce $16.83 US, and Copper per pound $2.61 US.

ELGL expects to hire qualified mining executives into the Element Global Mining Enterprises subsidiary with one of their main focuses being a detailed audit and plan for the monetization of Clarinova Limited’s Battery Mineral related assets which also includes copper, gold and silver.

For further information about this release contact Investor Relations at YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090, [email protected], www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:
Rich Kaiser
YES INTERNATIONAL
757-306-6090

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.