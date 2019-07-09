Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces a “Letter of Intent” on Acquiring Element International Group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. (OTC:ELGL) announces that its management team signed a “Letter of Intent” to acquire the assets of Element International Group.

Element International Group contains a number of assets in the mining, media, energy, and technologies sectors.

Upon successfully completing due diligences, ELGL’s and Element International Group’s management believe they can move forward with the acquisition details. Once finalized, expect a new board of directors and officer appointments to be announced at ELGL.

As more information becomes available, ELGL plans to update, accordingly.

