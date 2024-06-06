Element Global, Inc. Hires Richard Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C. as a Legal Advisor to Assist with the Upgrade of its Status on OTC Markets Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) ($ELGL) announces it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staff attorney, to assist the Company with its plan to upgrade its listing designation on OTC Markets -www.elementglobal.com

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) ($ELGL) announces it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC Staff attorney, to assist the Company with its plan to upgrade its listing designation on OTC Markets . With decades of legal and financial expertise in guiding public companies, Jones holds the DAD (Attorney Designated Advisor for Disclosure) designation for OTC Markets. Renowned in the public company deal flow arena, Jones has helped numerous companies achieve their listing and uplisting objectives.

Management believes that the uplift of ELGL to the alternative reporting market is essential for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders. Management believes that this uplift process will result in improvements in the Company’s disclosures, and especially its financial reporting, and will improve the timing and depth of its communications with the “Street”.

About Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) ($ELGL):

Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) ($ELGL) is a publicly traded holding company with business interests in mining, renewable energy, technology, sports, and media. Our mission is to assemble a group of world-class companies that complement each other and can capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities in these sectors and beyond. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, ELGL is positioning itself as a leading holding company and delivering on the global demand in these markets – www.elementglobal.com .

About Jones & Haley, P.C .:

Jones & Haley, P.C . is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and its attorneys have years of experience advising clients on securities issues, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate matters, and exchange listing issues.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The timing could be delayed or the uplisting may be unsuccessful for the potential uplisting described in today’s announcement.

