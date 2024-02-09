LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) provides its shareholders with an update regarding its corporate equity structure. Management has determined that NO reverse split is necessary regarding its pending merger.

Once more information becomes available as warranted, updates follow accordingly.

One can obtain further information by contacting the Company at [email protected] and www.elementglobal.com .

About Element Global Inc. :

Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL) is a publicly traded holding company with business interests in mining, renewable energy, technology, sports, and media. Our mission is to assemble a group of world-class companies that complement each other and can capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities in these sectors and beyond. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, ELGL is positioning itself as a leading holding company and delivering on the global demand in these markets – www.elementglobal.com .

