Element Global, Inc.’s (ELGL) Board of Directors Appoints Two New Corporate Officers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTCMarkets) announces the new appointment of two corporate officer positions, CEO and President.

ELGL’s Board of Directors, according to the terms and conditions of the recent asset acquisitions, appointed and approved both Mr. John LaViolette as ELGL’s Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Sasha Shapiro as President.

Mr. LaViolette’s and Mr. Shapiro’s years of experience and business relationships in all facets of ELGL’s core businesses can assure the development, growth, and scale at the Company.

Merle Ferguson, the Chairman, states, “The talent and skill sets of both Mr. LaViolette and Mr. Shapiro bring experience to the ELGL team, adding to the Company’s business successes now and in the future.”

Over the next 90 days, ELGL expects to bring aboard a highly qualified senior management team and advisory board.

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090, [email protected], www.yesinternational.com and www.elementglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090