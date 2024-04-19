KELOWNA, British Columbia, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Next-generation clean fuels hubs will advance the production and distribution of low-carbon fuels like hydrogen and renewable natural gas in Western Canada as part of a new partnership between Elemental Clean Fuels and Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels.

Leveraging their respective expertise and resources, both companies have joined forces as Cariboo Clean Fuels Inc. to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions while mitigating environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership alongside Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels,” said Zachary Steele, CEO of Elemental Clean Fuels and Chairman of Cariboo Clean Fuels. “By combining our strengths and resources, we can expand our impact to become a leader in clean fuel throughout Western Canada by leading the transition towards a more sustainable energy ecosystem with industry partners, indigenous peoples and government.”

Cariboo Clean Fuels Inc. (CCF) expects to have at least five clean fuels projects in operation in British Columbia and Alberta within the next three years and is exploring opportunities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

CCF will also explore opportunities for collaboration with Indigenous organizations, government agencies, other industry leaders, and research institutions to accelerate their transition to a low-carbon economy.

“By combining our local knowledge and additional resources, we have a unique opportunity with CCF to drive meaningful change and address the urgent challenges posed by climate change,” said Bob Blattler, CEO of Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels Inc. “Together, we can pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Background:

About Elemental Clean Fuels: Elemental Clean Fuels (“ECF”) is a technology agnostic energy development company with a vision to be on the cutting edge of the emerging clean fuel economy in North America by offering solutions that add value to customers, strategic partnerships, and projects. ECF seeks to harness our team’s more than 65 years of collective experience developing, financing, managing and operating energy and infrastructure projects to ensure a meaningful positive impact for all our stakeholders. For more information, visit www.elementalcf.com.

About Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels: Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels is a pioneer in the development and distribution of innovative low-carbon energy solutions. Through strategic partnerships, Cariboo Low Carbon Fuels is leading the charge in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable development. The Cariboo Executive team has led the development and execution of over $40 Billion in capital and commercial projects in the Utility Power Production, Petrochemical, Natural Gas transport and other industries, over their collective 200 years of experience.

