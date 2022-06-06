Elemental Cognition onboards new CRO and EVP of Sales

New executive hires collectively bring decades of sales development and business strategy experience to Elemental Cognition

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elemental Cognition, the artificial intelligence (AI) company founded and led by Dr. David Ferrucci, creator of IBM’s Watson, today announced two new additions to the company’s leadership team: Joe Demmler as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Ken Wolf as Executive Vice President of Sales. Together, Joe and Ken bring a wealth of sales optimization and business strategy experience to Elemental Cognition.

As CRO, Joe is responsible for developing, implementing, and evolving the Elemental Cognition go-to-market (GTM) strategy, which will involve establishing relationships with key clients and partners across channels. Joe will simultaneously oversee marketing, sales and business development, and customer success efforts. He brings years of financial, consulting, and industry experience to Elemental Cognition, having driven international business development and strategic marketing campaigns. Joe was previously a Managing Director with Accenture Strategy and a Partner with PwC Advisory, where he specialized in B2B sales and marketing optimization in both roles.

Ken will oversee Elemental Cognition’s overall sales performance as the company’s new EVP of Sales. A market-focused executive, Ken specializes in sales strategies for commercializing disruptive technologies. He previously served as President and COO of PacketViper. Ken has also held senior executive positions at RedZone Robotics and Confluence, where he led comprehensive growth strategies for value creation and substantial and rapid market penetration.

“Joe and Ken generated impressive growth in their former roles,” said Dr. David Ferrucci, Founder and CEO of Elemental Cognition. “We are thrilled to have them as part of our leadership team to oversee and continue developing our sales and GTM strategies.”

The newly established CRO and EVP of Sales roles represent Elemental Cognition’s scaling up across multiple industries and will allow the company to meet growing demand.

