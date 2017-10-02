Elements Global Services Names Majeed Hosseiney Vice President of Operations – EMEIA

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elements Global Services, a Chicago-based professional employer organization and Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, is thrilled to announce the addition of Majeed Hosseiney to its leadership team as Vice President of Operations for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region. In his new role, Hosseiney will be responsible for the oversight and continued growth of Elements’ operations in the EMEIA region.

“Majeed brings a unique combination of high-level strategic intelligence with hands-on operational experience,” said Rick Hammell, Chief Executive Officer of Elements Global Services. “His awareness of business objectives and approach to business transformation, coupled with his integrity and engaged leadership style, makes him the perfect individual to lead Elements’ operations in EMEIA.”

Hosseiney brings over 24 years of experience to his position as VP of Operations – EMEA and is a global-minded expert in strategy, technology and business transformation. Prior to joining Elements, Hosseiney worked as managing partner of the Think It Project and continues to serve as a professor of project management, leadership and ethics at the EAE and La Salle business schools. Hosseiney also held several managerial positions before his time at the Think It Project, delivering sustainable international projects and supporting major multinational companies including Unilever, Oracle, IBM, BD, Statoil, YARA, Hydro, Telenor, Sony Europe and more.

“Business management is constantly evolving and Elements understands the need for this type of progress and evolution,” Majeed Hosseiney stated. “I’m happy to be involved with Elements’ operations during such an exciting growth period, and to have the opportunity to work with a company that inherently values cultural diversity.”

About Elements Global Services

Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists, Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients’ success worldwide. Elements Global Services is a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. Learn more at www.elementsgs.com

