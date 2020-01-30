Elemica Expands Logistics Footprint with Acquisition of Eyefreight Transportation Management

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

New Benefits Optimize Shipment Planning & Execution

WAYNE, Pa. and BUNNIK, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elemica, the leading Digital Supply Network for manufacturing industries, announced today the acquisition of Eyefreight, a global leader in multi-modal SaaS Transportation Management Solutions (TMS). The combination creates a unified global logistics and supply chain network. Together, TMS clients can take full advantage of Elemica’s global end to end supply chain network while providing Elemica clients the ability to incorporate transportation management capabilities to their supply chain quickly.   

“Of all the SaaS TMS solutions on the market, Eyefreight’s stands out because it was built to be implemented rapidly, to address all modes, and to meet the needs of shippers with operations all over the globe,” said Rich Katz, CEO, Elemica.  “This acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to provide the most comprehensive end to end supply chain platform available in the market by combining the best of breed SaaS applications with our core digital supply network.”

“Eyefreight’s clients want to accelerate their use of our TMS solution with fast-access to a network of connected carriers and forwarders,” said Gert Jan Jansen op de Haar, CEO of Eyefreight.  “Our clients and the market will benefit from the synergies we create in combining Elemica’s Digital Supply Network for supply chain automation with our Level 5 TMS solution, creating a unique opportunity to better analyze, acquire, and access transportation capacity.”

The addition of the TMS capabilities with the Elemica Digital Supply Network will provide clients a single platform for multi-national shipment optimization, freight settlement, and execution. These new capabilities will leverage an extensive and connected network of carriers and logistics service providers for enhanced multi-modal visibility and business intelligence. The integration into the Elemica Digital Supply Network will enable clients to automate, collaborate and provide the visibility needed across their end-to-end supply chain processes.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

About EyeFreight

A leading provider of Level 5 SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS) technology, Eyefreight architects cutting-edge software solutions to help clients drive real business value through global logistics operations. Fueled by a rich heritage of growth through innovation, the Eyefreight team’s commitment to improve performance within each link of the global supply chain continually places Eyefreight applications at the forefront of the next generation of logistics management. For more information, visit www.eyefreight.com

