Elemica Wins Three Prestigious Supply Chain Awards This Month

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Elemica Awarded for Creating Supply Chain Excellence With Next-Gen Technologies

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elemica, the leading Digital Supply Network for process manufacturing industries, announces that the company has been honored with two top supply chain awards, and Gary Neights, Senior Director of Product Management at Elemica, was named a Top 50 Tech Visionary.

“The industry is recognizing Elemica and its people for their innovative solutions and robust platform that produces exceptional business results for clients,” said David Cahn, Director of Global Marketing at Elemica. “Elemica has been instrumental this year in helping numerous global businesses move forward on their digital transformations, resulting in improved visibility, greater efficiencies, and better bottom line results.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive has selected Elemica as a recipient of the SDCE 100 Award for the 7th consecutive year. Food Logistics magazine has bestowed Elemica with a Top Green Supply Chain Providers Award for the 5th consecutive year. Finally, Gary Neights has been selected as a Top 50 Tech Visionary at the Intercon Conference in Las Vegas, where he spoke on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. Elemica was instrumental in the success of a global supply chain merger between two chemical giants. Through Elemica’s Digital Supply Network, the merged business is able to conduct frictionless business processes with trading partners worldwide.

The Food Logistics Top Green Supply Chain Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Elemica helps food and beverage ingredient customers improve and achieve their measurable sustainability goals through the automation of manual processes, reducing their usage of paper, which saves trees and other resources.

Gary Neights, Senior Director of Product Management at Elemica, is one of the top thought leaders in the industry in next-gen technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, and more. Gary has been selected as a Top 50 Tech Visionary at the Intercon Conference, which brings together the best minds in technology to share best practices and innovative thinking. Gary was chosen for this distinguished award for continuing to bring innovations to light that leverage Elemica’s next-generation platforms. These developments include robotic process automation (RPA), “no-configuration needed” analytics, and an inter-company data management product that offers clients the ability to save millions of dollars per year by eliminating ERP data quality issues.  

“These recent recognitions solidify Elemica as a respected leader in supply chain digital transformations for process manufacturers,” adds Cahn. “Our clients are connecting, automating, anticipating and transforming to digital supply chains that drive lasting operational excellence and a competitive edge.”

About Elemica
Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

