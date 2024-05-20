LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 2024 B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference , held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, from May 22-23, 2024.

B. Riley’s premier West Coast event gathers 200 public and privately held companies across a range of industry sectors to showcase their stories to over 1,000 attendees, spanning qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. The two-day conference features a comprehensive schedule with multiple tracks, including research analyst-moderated executive roundtables and fireside chats, thematic industry panel discussions, and one-on-one and small group investor meetings with corporate management teams.

“Returning as a sponsor is a testament to our commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the financial community,” commented Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “Participating in this prestigious event for the second consecutive year allows us to support our client companies and engage with top executives, investors, and industry professionals. We look forward to contributing to the success of this year’s conference and further strengthening our presence in the industry.”

To request a personal meeting with Elev8 New Media, contact [email protected] or stop by Elev8’s booth.

For more information about the B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, please visit: https://brileyfin.com/blog/b.riley-securities-24th-annual-institutional-investor-conference .

About Elev8 New Media:

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency that specializes in results-driven media relations and social media management. Elev8’s public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with its clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their overall business objectives.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

About B. Riley Securities:

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, debt financings, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley’s extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. The firm is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com.