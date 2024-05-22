NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD will be presenting at the Los Angeles Bioscience Ecosystem Summit Twenty 24 (“LA-BEST”) conference on Thursday May 23, 2024.

LA-BEST is the premier showcase for bioscience innovation hosted by UCLA Technology Development Group (UCLA TDG). The event is a collaboration of ~1,000 participants across the Los Angeles area to promote biotech innovation and to foster partnerships between academic institutions, the investment community, and the biopharma industry. Leading bioscience translational research programs and startups will be showcased where Southern California Institutions have significant expertise, pioneering research, and resource commitments directed toward developing innovative patient therapies.

Details

What: UCLA LA-BEST 2024 Conference

UCLA LA-BEST 2024 Conference Where : Luskin Conference Center on the UCLA Campus

: Luskin Conference Center on the UCLA Campus When: Thursday May 23, 2024

Thursday May 23, 2024 Website: https://tdg.ucla.edu/news-events/events/labest-2024

Dr. Plews will speak as part of the session titled “Hot Topic: Metabolism”, where invited panelists will discuss the current gaps in obesity knowledge and technology, and emerging solutions. Dr. Plews will be presenting Elevai Biosciences’ engineered probiotic approach for muscle loss prevention in combination with one or more GLP-1 receptor agonists in obesity.

“Myostatin is being tested in combination with GLP-1 drugs as it’s demonstrated to be a clinically validated target with potential in muscle mass and strength building,” said Dr. Jordan R. Plews, PhD Chief Executive Officer of Elevai. “I’m excited to share with the scientific and investment community at LA-BEST why we believe that our lead clinical candidate EL-22 offers a differentiated, oral approach as compared to other myostatin strategies being tested in obesity. Our approach induces mucosal immunity through the body’s own anti-myostatin antibodies, which could have an important role in addressing the unmet medical need of obese patients, who need to preserve muscle while losing weight.”

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Biosciences

Elevai Biosciences Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging a first-in-class engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.elevaibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs, including the expectation that our shares of common stock will start trading or that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements using words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

