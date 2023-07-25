In CARES 310, camrelizumab plus rivoceranib demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolonged overall survival and progression-free survival, and improved overall response rate versus sorafenib, a standard first-line treatment for uHCC

FORT LEE, N.J., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the publication of its Phase 3 CARES 310 study results in The Lancet. The study assessed the combination of Elevar’s drug candidate rivoceranib, an oral TKI, in combination with camrelizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, as a first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

In the randomized, open-label, international trial (NCT03764293), which included 543 patients and was conducted at 95 study sites across 13 countries/regions, camrelizumab plus rivoceranib demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolonged overall survival and progression-free survival, and improved overall response rate versus sorafenib, a standard first-line treatment for uHCC.

“As evidenced in the CARES 310 study, camrelizumab plus rivoceranib demonstrate significant promise as a potentially improved therapy for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Saeho Chong, Elevar chief executive officer. “Elevar is pleased The Lancet, a prestigious peer-reviewed journal, recognized the significance of these results as we continue to work toward commercial development of this combined therapy.”

Supported by the CARES 310 results, Elevar in May submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for camrelizumab plus rivoceranib as a first-line treatment option for uHCC. Rivoceranib was granted a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of May 16, 2024. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., the developer of camrelizumab, also in May submitted a biologics license application for the drug to the FDA.

With efficacy results generally consistent across all subgroups, the CARES 310 data suggested the combination confers a benefit in a global uHCC population. Also, it demonstrated efficacy among those with hepatitis C virus-based etiology and non-viral etiology, which comprises the majority of U.S. HCC cases1.

Elevar is also developing rivoceranib as a monotherapy treatment option for adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), and as mono and combination therapies in other tumor cell types.

1Ghouri YA, Mian I, Rowe JH. Review of hepatocellular carcinoma: Epidemiology, etiology, and carcinogenesis. J Carcinog. 2017 May 29;16:1. doi: 10.4103/jcar.JCar_9_16. PMID: 28694740; PMCID: PMC5490340.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It accounts for approximately 90% of primary liver cancers and most frequently occurs in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection. HCC is often diagnosed at an advanced stage and typically has a poor prognosis and a lack of treatment options and is therefore a condition with an urgent medical need.

About Rivoceranib

Rivoceranib, a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR-2 inhibition is a clinically validated approach to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in various solid tumor indications. Ongoing clinical studies include uHCC (in combination with camrelizumab), gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), adenoid cystic carcinoma (as a monotherapy) and colorectal cancer (in combination with Lonsurf®). Rivoceranib was the first TKI approved in gastric cancer in China (November 2014). It is also approved in China in combination with camrelizumab as a first-line treatment for uHCC (February 2023). The drug has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), in adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and in uHCC (U.S.). Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. holds the global rights (excluding China) to rivoceranib and has partnered for its development and marketing with HLB-LS in South Korea. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib, is also approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese -territory license-holder, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., (Hengrui Pharma), under the brand name Aitan®.

About Camrelizumab

Camrelizumab (SHR-1210) is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the programmed death-1 (PD-1) receptor. Blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1 signaling pathway is a therapeutic strategy showing success in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers. Camrelizumab is developed by Hengrui Pharma and has been studied in more than 5,000 patients. Currently, 50 clinical trials are underway in a broad range of tumors (including liver cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer, and breast cancer, etc.) and treatment settings.

Camrelizumab, under the brand name AiRuiKa®, is currently approved for eight indications in China, including monotherapy for the treatment of HCC (second-line), in combination with rivoceranib as a treatment for uHCC (first-line), relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma (third-line), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (second-line) and nasopharyngeal carcinoma (third-line or further) and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (non-squamous and squamous), esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the first-line setting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug Designation to camrelizumab for advanced HCC in April 2021.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidate is rivoceranib. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, is commercialized by Hengrui Pharma in China and was approved in China as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer (2014), a second-line treatment for advanced HCC (2020), and first-line treatment in combination with camrelizumab for uHCC (2023). It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 6,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Elevar is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in Ireland and South Korea. Additional information is available at ElevarTherapeutics.com .

