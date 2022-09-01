Elevation Announces Partnership with Arizona State University Sun Devil Athletics to Promote Home Energy Technology Solutions to the Largest University Community in the Western States

As the preferred energy partner of Sun Devil Athletics, Elevation will engage with two million fans on the importance of home energy efficiency, energy monitoring, and solar energy production and storage

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevation, the nation’s leading provider of whole-home energy solutions to the residential market, today announced a partnership with Arizona State University Sun Devil Athletics, one of the largest public universities in the United States that competes in the Pac-12 Conference, to promote home energy awareness and solutions to a community of two million fans. The partnership will engage fans of Sun Devils Football, Sun Devils Basketball, Sun Devils Baseball, and other sports via stadium, arena, and field signage as well as digital advertising, radio broadcasts, podcasts, websites, email and social media communications, game programs, and other in-game promotions.

With the challenges to powering a home affordably, reliably, and sustainably greater than ever before and recently enhanced federal incentives, Elevation is experiencing 65% year over year sales growth. The priority for Elevation is to expose more homeowners to the alternatives to continued dependence on the increasingly costly, decreasingly dependable, and environmentally impactful power grid. This partnership with Sun Devil Athletics will drive homeowner awareness to propel Elevation’s continued growth in Arizona and beyond.

“Our partnership with Sun Devil Athletics reflects Elevation’s commitment to educating Arizona homeowners on our economical and ecological energy technology solutions,” said Greg Fasullo, CEO of Elevation. “Through Sun Devil Athletics, Elevation will reach millions of qualified potential customers passionate about sustainability with solutions that benefit them and support their university on and off the field.”

Elevation’s portfolio of products and services meets the needs of every home, from renovated and retrofitted homes to new construction. Within the partnership, members of the Arizona State University community will get access to Elevation’s unique set of energy offerings, which includes:

Curb, Elevation’s energy monitoring platform, which connects to a home’s electrical system, giving residents real-time data to make smarter decisions about how energy is being used.

Energy efficiency services to measure air leakage, check insulation levels, evaluate the home’s air quality and efficiency, and identify areas that need to be sealed or insulated.

Solar energy installations with high quality solar panels to generate renewable energy from the sun to power the home plus energy storage to provide backup power and relief from high utility rates.

According to a study published in the scientific journal PNAS , residential energy use accounts for 20% of the greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The partnership between Elevation and Sun Devil Athletics will promote impactful solutions to reduce the carbon footprint made by residential homes. To learn more about the partnership, please visit https://asu.elevation-one.com

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company. As a leader in clean energy technology including solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management platforms, Elevation takes a whole home approach to energy and sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers.

As a 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Elevation team possesses extensive knowledge in both the single-family rental market and residential solar spaces. Elevation goes beyond solar to create an Elevated Home and collects data to analyze the direct impact of its solutions. In just one year, Elevation’s customers helped to avoid 128,738 tons of carbon dioxide. For more information, please visit https://www.poweredbyelevation.com .