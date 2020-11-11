Elevation Real Estate Group Opens First Focus Office Suites Location in Huntersville Designed With Health and Safety in Mind

Alternative Office Space Concept for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses Includes Features for Getting Back to Work Safely

Charlotte, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevation Real Estate Group, a Charlotte-based real estate company, today cut the ribbon on its first Focus Office Suites location, an alternative choice in the office space market, located at 9541 Julian Clark Avenue, in Huntersville, North Carolina. Huntersville is the first in a number of planned Focus Office Suites locations in the greater Charlotte area.

The Focus Office Suites brand is different than traditional office space and is perfect for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as larger companies looking to create satellite offices for their employees. The private, professional-looking suites were built with health and safety in mind as Charlotte businesses grapple with re-entry into office work. Each Focus Office Suite or Studio includes secure, private offices with lockable doors; individual HVAC units including isolated ducting and vents that bring fresh air from outside of the building; security cameras and 24/7 accessibility. The building also provides hand sanitizing dispensers at each exterior entrance and by each set of restrooms; daily sanitizing of restrooms, entry doors, elevator controls, and other frequently-used surfaces and social distancing and handwashing signage throughout the facility.

“Focus Office Suites was designed for businesses who felt pre-pandemic office buildings were not designed for their needs,” said Chris La Mack, Elevation Real Estate Group principal and architect. “Over the course of construction, we took further steps to provide added measures of health and safety, including separate ventilation for each suite. Each Office Suite is secure and maximizes the space so that our tenants get a right-sized footprint that meets their specific needs today and comes with expansion capability via connecting doors.”

“The market for affordable and safe professional office space for small- and medium-sized businesses has grown, especially with the ongoing pandemic,” said Dante Massaro, Elevation Real Estate Group principal. “We try to equip our tenants for success so they can focus on the work they love. These Suites are perfect for small companies looking for professional office space, or for larger companies looking to find secure and hygienic satellite space for their workforce.”

Peter Auerbach, founder and managing partner of Auerbach Funds, a key investor in the project said, “We have invested in the Focus Office Suites concept with Elevation Real Estate as we see that this type of office offering growing with the ongoing shift in the marketplace. This is the fourth project where we have partnered with Elevation and fully trust their experience, knowledge, and familiarity with the greater Charlotte market. This area continues to attract innovative businesses and the Focus Office Suite concept will be a strong offering for businesses throughout the region.”

“We are thrilled to have the first Focus Office Suites built here in Huntersville as this concept will provide safe, professional spaces that have been hard to come by in our region,” said John Aneralla, Huntersville Mayor.

Companies can choose the perfect suite — from one to four offices, ranging from 474 square-foot suites up to 1,760 square-foot suites, and lease on a short- or long-term basis. Each turnkey suite or studio has high-speed internet connections in every office; a kitchenette including sinks for handwashing, wet-bar, and refrigerator in each suite; free on-site parking and restaurants and services conveniently located nearby. Building access is provided by three separate aluminum and glass door entrances, and second-floor access includes an elevator and two stairwell access points.

The Focus Office Suites enables small business leaders and entrepreneurs for success. Many of the details are taken care of to help make the transition seamless — there are no long-term lease agreements or substantial up-front costs or investments. There will be no time wasted designing and building out office space as the locations will be move-in ready. Companies will simply choose an available floor plan that fits their needs, sign a lease, set up furniture* and plug in. Everything needed will be behind the secure door – a reception area, storage space, small kitchen with a sink, and conference area.

The office suites are available and ready for leasing. The Huntersville location is the first of several planned for the Charlotte market. For office layouts and pricing, visit http://www.focusofficesuites.com/ . Contact Garrett Giusti at (336) WE-FOCUS [(336) 933-6287] or [email protected] for further information.

For digital assets of Focus Office Suites, including a logo and images go to https://bit.ly/35gX0ID .

About Elevation Real Estate Group

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Elevation Real Estate Group, LLC is a full-service real estate company specializing in development, acquisition, leasing and management of commercial properties, primarily throughout the Southeast. Elevation Acquisition & Development focuses on identifying, acquiring and developing high-quality real property for retail, office, multi-family and hotel uses through joint ventures with institutional investors, family trusts and personal investors. Elevation Retail Management is a third-party manager of commercial properties and real estate portfolios.

