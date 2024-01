Police say one man has life-threatening injuries after ‘terribly serious’ fire in suburb of Mill ParkEleven people have been taken to hospital, including a man with life-threatening injuries, after a fire broke out at a New Year’s Eve house party in Melbourne’s north-east.Emergency services were called to a home on Development Boulevard in the suburb of Mill Park just after 11pm on Sunday, responding to reports of a fire burning in the garden. Continue reading…

