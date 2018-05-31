eleven-x Launches LoRaWAN™ Wireless Connectivity Solutions for Smart City and Enterprise IoT Applications

Innovative Platform Enables Easy Wireless IoT Connectivity for Currently Installed But Unconnected Devices

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eleven-x Inc., operator of Canada’s first and only coast-to-coast public low power network optimized for the Internet of Things [IoT], is pleased to announce the launch of a new platform that includes a lineup of interface units enabling easy and secure wireless LoRaWAN™ connectivity for currently deployed but unconnected Smart City and IoT sensors and devices. The platform is designed to extend the capabilities of existing sensors and devices to provide real-time data collection and monitoring. The initial group of interface units includes the MIU-X, designed for use with water and gas meters, the TIU-X for tank fill-level monitoring, and the WIU-X to enable remote data collection from water level monitoring sensors.

The eleven-x interface units help organizations realize their goals of deploying smart applications and utilizing real-time data to improve their workflows in an easy, cost effective manner without having to absorb the high costs of removing and replacing existing devices. The interface units are battery operated and last for more than ten years with almost zero maintenance, resulting in a low total cost of ownership, wireless IoT solution. Installation of the eleven-x interface units is a simple 3-step process that can be completed in minutes without the need for any wiring or specialty tools.

The interface units are part of the eleven-x LoRaWAN wireless interface connectivity platform. The wireless platform is a universal solution that provides secure wireless LoRaWAN connectivity via easy integration with currently deployed non-wireless data collection devices and offers significant enhancements for security and ease of use in addition to its connectivity capabilities.

The MIU-X easily converts currently unconnected meters to smart meters, facilitating the use of real-time data which enables streamlined operations by eliminating the need for manual or drive-by data collection and improves customer billing and overall experience. The TIU-X enables cost efficient remote monitoring for a market that currently relies on more expensive satellite and cellular wireless technologies and eliminates the need for manual tank readings and costly emergency deliveries. The WIU-X facilitates wireless water level monitoring and data collection without having to replace currently installed dataloggers. Offering pre-configurable alerting capabilities based on high or low water level conditions, the WIU-X can be configured remotely and reduces operational costs by eliminating the need for manual data collection.

“We’re excited to provide this key enabling product platform that provides an easy, cost effective solution to expand the capabilities of currently unconnected IoT sensors by transforming them into “smart” devices,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x Inc. “Utilizing our wireless interface units helps organizations avoid costly removal and replacement programs and disruptions to customer service, while still getting to enjoy the benefits of real-time data collection. This unlocks potential for improving workflows and reducing operational costs while providing better service levels.”

“The MIU-X device enables QMC to bring wireless connectivity to existing water meter assets that would otherwise need to be replaced and upgraded. The cost savings to the utility is substantial,” said James Easton, CEO of QMC. “The eleven-x meter interface units provide near real-time usage information which reduces the costs of collecting meter data and provides value add information such as leak detection and alarming, a win-win scenario for the utility and the customer.”

“The added capabilities we get as a result of real-time collection of water levels from our water supply monitoring network has enabled us to make more informed decisions and helped us improve a key service we deliver to our community,” said Nancy Kodousek, Director Water Services at Region of Waterloo. “By not having to incur the expense of replacing all of our sensors and providing the ability to get more timely data with lower operating expenses, this has resulted in real value to us.”

The eleven-x low power network is optimized for the Internet of Things and enables the promise of Smart Cities, Buildings, Campuses and Enterprise IoT applications. Supporting the use of low-cost battery powered sensors, the network addresses IoT applications where requirements include wireless connectivity, devices that require long battery life, no maintenance and a low total cost of ownership.

Availability and Pricing

The MIU-X, TIU-X and WIU-X models are FCC, ISED and LoRaWAN certified and commercially available today. For pricing and sales inquiries contact us at [email protected] or call +1-226-887-0011. For more product information, visit www.eleven-x.com/solutions .

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x, a Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance™, is a next-generation network operator enabling the Internet of Things [IoT]. Our low power wide area network [LPWAN] is Canada’s first and only public coast-to-coast network supporting the use of low-cost sensors and devices for a variety of Smart City and Enterprise IoT applications. Based on LoRaWAN™, an international standard backed by over 500 companies, our carrier-grade network enables customers in the private and public sectors to efficiently and cost-effectively manage assets, create and maintain Smart Cities, and realize environmental sustainability. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

LoRaWAN™ mark used under license from the LoRa Alliance™