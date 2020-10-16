ELI LILLY AND COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eli Lilly and Company on Behalf of Eli Lilly Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on behalf of Eli Lilly stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Eli Lilly has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 2020, Eli Lilly began a clinical trial to test whether adding the Company’s antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir would benefit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

On October 13, 2020, the trial’s sponsor, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) recommended that the trial be paused after an analysis of safety data found “an overall difference in clinical status between the group receiving LY-CoV555 and the group receiving saline placebo.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.41, or 2.8%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

The same day, after the market closed, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspectors “uncovered serious quality control problems” at Eli Lilly’s pharmaceutical plant that will manufacture COVID-19 drugs, including its antibody therapy. The article further stated: “Following its November inspection, the FDA classified the problems as the most serious level of violation, resulting in an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) notice.” Among other things, the FDA “found that data on the plant’s various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not properly audited.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eli Lilly shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

