Elias Sitton Salame Reveals AXO To The Crypto World, With Vision To Improve Payment System

Mexico, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For those who may not know, AXO is the first crypto-backed token for the Mexican Peso, MXNT. While AXO is already integrated with Uniswap, plans are underway to list the token on different exchanges to facilitate the exchange of the MXNT.

In a bid to help further the adoption of MXNT, the team at Axolotl MXN is pleased to announce the introduction of its token, AXO, to the crypto community. AXO is a stablecoin with a value equivalent to MXN $1.00.

Token Use Cases

AXO is the native currency of the Axolotl MXN ecosystem. Users can use the token to purchase goods and services on the Axolotl MXN protocol. Users can also use AXO to pay for transaction fees and get a discount. In the future, AXO will be used for staking, lending, and borrowing. While will be also used and accepted in all the commercial locations, like restaurants, convenience stores, super centers, brands, etc.

AXO Features

1. Backup

Each AXO in circulation is backed by fiat money. In essence, its value is equivalent to MXN $1.00 at all times.

2. Availability

AXO is available for everyone. You can swap your token for the Mexican Peso and withdraw fiat money instantly.

3. Transparency

The operations of AXO are highly transparent. In fact, the operations are guided by reputable financial institutions. Being a stablecoin, AXO is powered by blockchain technology, which guarantees security.

The Brains of AXO

Axolotl MXN parades a team of experienced and competent individuals to champion the course of the project. Leading the team is Mr. Elias Sitton Salame, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Elias has several years’ experience in the Fintech industry.

He is ably assisted by Diego Quinzaños Solorzano, who serves as the Co-founder (CFO). Diego is experienced in Ethereum network and decentralized technologies. Also on the team is Érick Bernal Navarro, who is the team’s CTO, and Óscar Giovanny Bernal, who is also the Co-Founder. This team works together to achieve a common goal.

Road Map

The team at AXO intends to launch a platform by early 2022 to facilitate the receipt and issuance of direct payment for businesses and individuals. The platform to be launched will quicken the adoption of the MXNT at a low cost.

AXO Token Buying:

One can buy AXO by contacting AXO directly and even become a distributor of the next cryptocurrency, which aims to revolutionize the financial ecosystem and is going to be listed on major exchanges worldwide.

With a wide distribution network in continuous growth in different countries and alliances with different companies of international world-class that are implementing AXO in their daily operation, the MXN is chosen as a backup because it is one of the 10 most used currencies worldwide, the third most used for remittances and the most stable currency in Latin America.

About AXO Token

AXO is the first Mexican digital currency backed 1:1 by MXN. In other words, AXO is a stablecoin with a value equivalent to MXN $1.00 at all times. In the public domain, it is no longer news that MXN is among the top 10 performing fiat currencies in the world. MXN is also the most stable fiat currency in Latin America.

Meanwhile, Axolotl MXN is an Investment Promotion Company that confirms fiat bookings to guarantee tokenized currencies. The company was established in conformity with the laws in Mexico. Since the launch of the company, it has continually worked with renowned international accounting brands to verify that the 1:1 is always maintained.

One of the important usages of AXO is in the purchase and redemption of digital tokens in a trouble-free manner. AXO strives to make the redemption process of MXNT a breeze.

Social links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/axomxnt/

Media Contact:

Company: Axo.lt, MXNT

Contact Name: Elias Sitton Salame (CEO)

Address: Mexico

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://axo.lt/