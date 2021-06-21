Breaking News
Eliav Dan Joins Commercial Lending Group at Greystone

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Eliav Dan has joined Greystone’s Commercial team as a Senior Managing Director, based in Los Angeles. In this role, Mr. Dan will focus on structured large loan originations, CMBS, balance sheet lending, and Greystone Agency and FHA programs.

Mr. Dan joins Greystone from Barclays, where he served as West Coast Head, leading both Los Angeles- and New York-based origination teams, and oversaw large loan, CMBS, and balance sheet originations for the West Coast territory. At Barclays, Mr. Dan was instrumental in building out and expanding the firm’s West Coast footprint over the past six years, most notably in loans ranging from $100 million to $650 million. Prior to Barclays, Mr. Dan was Head of the Los Angeles office at Ladder Capital, a publicly traded mortgage REIT, and also served as Founder & Managing Principal of Verona Capital Markets, a boutique real estate advisory firm. Before forming Verona, Eliav was one of two co-founding members who established Morgan Stanley’s West Coast CMBS lending operation in the early 2000s and helped to establish and grow the bank’s presence in the Western U.S.

At Greystone, Mr. Dan will be principally focused on covering both institutional and middle-market borrowers. Mr. Dan reports directly to Scott Chisholm, Greystone’s Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Eliav, and we look forward to expanding Greystone’s clients on the West Coast and beyond,” said Mr. Chisholm. “Eliav’s leadership and long track record of success will be a valuable addition to the team as we expand Greystone’s industry-leading Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD-insured lending platforms into the commercial lending space.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

