SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eliem Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: ELYM), announced today that the Company will be included in the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective today.

“We are pleased to have earned inclusion in the Russell indexes, among the most widely used benchmarks for small-cap stocks,” said Dr. Aoife Brennan, CEO of Eliem Therapeutics. “This is an important milestone for Eliem as we continue to build momentum and develop our world-class science and innovation aimed at harnessing the extraordinary potential of TNT119, a potent, CD19-targeted antibody with enhanced effector function, that we believe has the potential across a broad range of autoimmune diseases.”

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 3000 also serves as the U.S. component to the Russell Global Index. The Russell 3000® Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S.-traded stocks by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. Membership in these indexes is updated annually and remains in place for one year.

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of May 2024, approximately US$9.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics is focused on developing therapeutics for autoimmune-driven inflammatory diseases, including advancing TNT119, an anti-CD19 antibody designed for a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia and membranous nephropathy.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding: future expectations, plans and prospects for Eliem following the consummation of the acquisition of Tenet by Eliem; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the strategy, anticipated milestones and key inflection points of the combined company; the anticipated use of proceeds of the private placement; the anticipated cash runway of the combined company; expectations regarding TNT119’s therapeutic benefits, clinical potential and clinical development, and anticipated timelines for initiating clinical trials of TNT119, including initiating Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of SLE and ITP in the second half of 2024; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Eliem may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, important risks and uncertainties associated with: Eliem’s business, strategy, future operations and cash runway; Eliem’s shareholder base and the liquidity in Eliem’s stock; Eliem’s expected inclusion in the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes; the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; Eliem’s ability to advance TNT119 and/or its other product candidates on the timelines expected or at all and to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities; competing successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop treatments for systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia, membranous nephropathy and other autoimmune driven inflammatory diseases; maintaining or protecting intellectual property rights related to TNT119 and/or its other product candidates; raising the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of TNT119 and other product candidates Eliem may develop; and achieving Eliem’s other business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eliem’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in Eliem’s most recent filings with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Eliem’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing Eliem’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Eliem anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Eliem’s views to change. However, while Eliem may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Eliem specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investors

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

[email protected]

339-970-2843