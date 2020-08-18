Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Elior North America Promotes Keith Cullinan to Chief Operations Officer

Elior North America Promotes Keith Cullinan to Chief Operations Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Industry veteran to lead operations for the company’s portfolio of brands

Keith Cullinan

Keith Cullinan

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elior North America announced the promotion of Keith Cullinan to the Charlotte-based culinary management company’s chief operations officer.

Cullinan brings more than 40 years of experience within the foodservice management industry to the new role, in which he will develop and expand operational efficiencies across Elior North America’s family of brands to drive client satisfaction and retention. He served most recently as president of Contract Food Services at Elior North America, leading strategy and operations for the company’s culinary management solutions for higher education, independent schools, healthcare, and senior living.

“Since he joined Elior North America in 2016, Keith has exemplified operations excellence in its every form,” said Olivier Poirot, president & CEO at Elior North America. “Our operations across the business will benefit immensely from his proven leadership and best practices which have garnered tangible results, including top retention rates, consistent margin growth, leadership development of his team, and happy clients.”

Before joining Elior North America, Cullinan was senior vice president, Strategic Relations, for Chartwells Schools where he launched an extensive training and accountability system to establish a retention culture focused on cultivating, enhancing and promoting client relationships. From 1997 to 2013, he was president of Chartwells, where he expanded the business from $65M to $900M in managed volume through acquisitions and organic growth to become the market leader.

“Our teams are full of passionate and talented professionals who thrive on serving our clients with a heart for service and great food,” said Cullinan. “My job is to give them the proven tools to help them lead from the front while meeting and exceeding the expectations of our clients and customers.”

Cullinan is a native of Boston, Mass. and currently resides in Cedarville, Mass. He holds a certificate of advanced graduate study from Babson College, an MBA from Anna Maria College, and a bachelor’s degree in management from Boston College.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

Attachment

  • cullinan-447×300 (3) 
CONTACT: Laura Rojo-Eddy
Elior North America
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.