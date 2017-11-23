Elis successfully priced a SCHULDSCHEIN private placement and continues its refinancing operations as part of the Berendsen acquisition

Saint-Cloud, November 23, 2017 – Elis, a leading multi-services group in Europe and Latin America, specializing in the rental and maintenance of professional clothing, textile articles, hygiene and well-being appliances, announced today that it has raised 75 million euros through a multi-tranche private placement issued under German law (Schuldschein loan) under favorable terms from the market.

The successful completion of the placement allows Elis to continue the repayment of the bridge loan that financed the Berendsen acquisition. It also demonstrates Elis’s ability to diversify its sources of funding and is a further sign of investor confidence in the company’s development strategy.

The funds have fixed and floating coupons representing respectively 46% and 54% of the total amount. The amount raised is split as follows:

15% maturing in 3 years with a credit margin in euros of 1.3%,

28% maturing in 4 years with a credit margin in euros of 1.4%,

23% maturing in 5 years with a credit margin in euros of 1.5%,

34% maturing in 7 years with a credit margin in euros of 1.75%

This Schuldschein loan was arranged by HSBC.

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 – [email protected]

