Breaking News
Home / Top News / Elisa Markula appointed President and CEO of Tikkurila

Elisa Markula appointed President and CEO of Tikkurila

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Tikkurila Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
February 13, 2018 at 9:05 a.m. (CET+1)

Elisa Markula appointed President and CEO of Tikkurila 

The Board of Directors of Tikkurila Oyj has appointed Elisa Markula (born 1966, M.Sc. Econ.) President and CEO of Tikkurila Group. She will start in the position on May 12, 2018, at the latest.  

Elisa Markula will join Tikkurila from Paulig Group where she has worked since 2010 as Director of Paulig Group Coffee Business. Markula is also a member of the Paulig Group Management Team. She has versatile experience in consumer business and branded goods. Prior to Paulig, she has worked at Lego, Snellman, SCA and Fazer, among others. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Olvi Oyj. 

“We are pleased to appoint Elisa Markula as Tikkurila’s new President and CEO. Markula has a proven track record on building international brands and developing businesses in markets significant to Tikkurila. Her experience in strategic transformations and strategy implementation is highly valued when taking the current development phase of Tikkurila into consideration”, said Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tikkurila.

Jukka Havia has acted as Interim President and CEO since September 21, 2017 and will continue in this role until Elisa Markula assumes her duties as President and CEO. After that, Jukka Havia will continue in his role as CFO and as member of the Tikkurila Management Board. 

Elisa Markula’s CV is attached to this release 
Photos of Elisa Markula: https://imagebank.tikkurila.com/Login.jsp?colID=NHertKSa

Tikkurila Oyj
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, mobile +358 500 530 375 
Minna Avellan, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, mobile +358 40 533 7932, [email protected] 

Sustainable Nordicness
Tikkurila is a leading Nordic paint company with expertise that spans decades. We develop premium products and services that provide our customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. We operate in around ten countries and our 3,000 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. In 2017, our revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Nordic quality from start to finish since 1862. 

www.tikkurilagroup.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf47d93b-c9f0-4a6b-acf8-de6af43dffeb

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.