Elisa Markula appointed President and CEO of Tikkurila

The Board of Directors of Tikkurila Oyj has appointed Elisa Markula (born 1966, M.Sc. Econ.) President and CEO of Tikkurila Group. She will start in the position on May 12, 2018, at the latest.

Elisa Markula will join Tikkurila from Paulig Group where she has worked since 2010 as Director of Paulig Group Coffee Business. Markula is also a member of the Paulig Group Management Team. She has versatile experience in consumer business and branded goods. Prior to Paulig, she has worked at Lego, Snellman, SCA and Fazer, among others. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Olvi Oyj.

“We are pleased to appoint Elisa Markula as Tikkurila’s new President and CEO. Markula has a proven track record on building international brands and developing businesses in markets significant to Tikkurila. Her experience in strategic transformations and strategy implementation is highly valued when taking the current development phase of Tikkurila into consideration”, said Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tikkurila.

Jukka Havia has acted as Interim President and CEO since September 21, 2017 and will continue in this role until Elisa Markula assumes her duties as President and CEO. After that, Jukka Havia will continue in his role as CFO and as member of the Tikkurila Management Board.

