EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is looking at ways to leverage U.S. taxpayer dollars going to colleges and universities to ensure they crack down on antisemitic incidents on campus.

“You have to deliver accountability,” Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. “Legislatively, there’s a number of avenues that I’m looking at.”

Stefanik was among a group of lawmakers who heard from Jewish college students at a Thu

[Read Full story at source]