|Elite Asset Management Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|14.3.2018
|Elite Asset Management Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.3.2018
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|14.3.2018
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ELVHB
|Amount
|70
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|3,5343
|EUR
|Total cost
|247,40
|EUR
|Elite Asset Management Plc now holds a total of 11 816 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 14.3.2018
|On behalf of Elite Asset Management Plc
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Ilari Isomäki
|For more information, please contact:
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|Daniel Pasternack, CEO of Elite Asset Management Plc
|+358 50 569 3416
|[email protected]
|www.elitevarainhoito.fi
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.