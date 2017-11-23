|Elite Asset Management Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|23.11.2017
|Elite Asset Management Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 23.11.2017
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|23.11.2017
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ELVHB
|Amount
|110
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|3,7000
|EUR
|Total cost
|407,00
|EUR
|Elite Asset Management Plc now holds a total of 15 956 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 23.11.2017
|On behalf of Elite Asset Management Plc
|Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Ilari Isomäki
|For more information, please contact:
|Elite Asset Management Plc
|Daniel Pasternack, CEO of Elite Asset Management Plc
|+358 50 569 3416
|[email protected]
|www.elitevarainhoito.fi
