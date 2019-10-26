Elite troops deployed in southern Iraqi city Nasiriya to break up protests

Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism service (CTS) deployed to the southern city of Nasiriya where protesters clashed with security forces on Saturday, broke up demonstrations by beating and arresting dozens, local police and security sources said.
