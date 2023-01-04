BALTIMORE, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform, today announced that members of the management team will be attending the Biotech Showcase Conference taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Akihiro Ko, chief executive officer, and Moriah Nachbaur, chief business officer, will be attending in person with other members of the team attending remotely. To schedule a meeting, please register on the Biotech Showcase website.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.

Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies using its controllable self-replicating RNA (c-srRNA) platform. The company has two products in Phase 1/2 clinical trials (NCT04211714 and NCT04863131). For more information, visit ElixirgenTherapeutics.com.

