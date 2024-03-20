SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading enterprise solutions provider, announced an extension of their partnership with Elk Valley Casino. Building on the success of the QCI Enterprise Platform, Elk Valley will now incorporate the QCI Power Pack and its embedded A.I. to elevate guest satisfaction and bolster profitability.

Michael White, Director of Marketing & Player Development for Elk Valley Casino, commented on the expanded relationship, stating, “QCI has been an invaluable tool for our Player Development initiatives. It has empowered our little team to take pointed action and truly use all of our resources, including our own time, to the best of our ability. We have been able to make large strides toward goals that previously seemed unrealistic for a team the size of ours, and with the impending Power Pack rollout, this will only get better.”

This partnership reinforces QCI’s commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and solutions for businesses in the casino and entertainment industry. Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership. “We are deeply honored to continue our relationship with Elk Valley Casino. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our mission at QCI. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

The collaboration will focus on leveraging the power of data and analytics to anticipate guest preferences, streamline operations, and ultimately create memorable experiences for Elk Valley’s patrons. The adoption of QCI Power Pack represents a significant step in harnessing the power of technology to achieve these goals.

ABOUT Elk Valley Casino

Elk Valley Casino, nestled among the historic redwood forests along the Northern California coast, promises an unforgettable gaming experience. With over 300 new and familiar slot machines, a vibrant Paula Jo’s Poker Room, the exciting Betty Green Event Center, and the delightful Warrior’s Bar and Grill, we invite you to savor the thrill while soaking in the panoramic view of the Northern California coast. Whether you’re vacationing or passing through, Elk Valley Casino awaits to make your visit memorable!

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Andrew Cardno, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-299-5715