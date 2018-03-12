Ellen Tracy Launches Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign With Irina Shayk

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ellen Tracy, the women’s lifestyle brand, today unveiled its newest campaign starring top model and social media influencer Irina Shayk. The campaign marks the launch of a long-term partnership between Ellen Tracy and design partner Global Brands Group that will see Shayk serve as the face of Ellen Tracy and introduce a series of capsule collections she has co-designed with the brand.

Photographer and director Mario Sorrenti shot the Ellen Tracy Spring/Summer 2018 campaign in New York City, with styling provided by renowned stylist Alex White. The Spring campaign highlights the collection’s workwear for the modern woman, and is available at leading retailers including Dillard’s and Lord & Taylor.

“I am excited to have partnered with Ellen Tracy. The brand has a long and respected history within the fashion industry and I am pleased to be following in the footsteps of icons such as Cindy, Christy and Stephanie, to name a few,” said Shayk. “Working with Mario Sorrenti on this campaign was amazing—the photography perfectly captures the approachable elegance of the new collection.”

Jameel Spencer, Fashion Division President at Sequential Brands Group, which owns the Ellen Tracy brand, stated, “As soon as we saw Irina, we knew she embodied the new Ellen Tracy woman—feminine and strong, confidently juggling the many areas of her life. We are very much looking forward to the capsule collection we have in the works with Irina, which we will be launching in the fall.”

The Ellen Tracy Spring/Summer 2018 campaign will launch today across multiple digital platforms.

ABOUT ELLEN TRACY

Established in 1949, Ellen Tracy has evolved into a full women’s lifestyle brand known for sophisticated color palettes and signature prints. The brand offers products in more than 30 categories and is designed, manufactured and distributed by world-class companies.

Website: ellentracy.com // Instagram: @ellentracynyc

ABOUT SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active and fashion categories. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email [email protected]

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP

Global Brands Group Holding Limited (SEHK:787) (the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading branded apparel, footwear and fashion accessories companies. The Group designs, develops, markets and sells products under a diverse array of owned and licensed brands and a wide range of product categories.

Global Brands’ innovative design capabilities, strong brand management focus, and strategic vision enable it to create new opportunities, product categories and market expansion for brands on a global scale. In addition, the Group is the global leader in the brand management business through its joint venture, CAA-GBG.

For more information, please visit the corporate website: www.globalbrandsgroup.com.

