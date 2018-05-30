Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ellicott City: We have your back – Verizon’s wireless, Fios and B2B units all offer billing relief, activates crisis response team

Ellicott City: We have your back – Verizon’s wireless, Fios and B2B units all offer billing relief, activates crisis response team

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the aftermath of this weekend’s historic flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland, Verizon is supporting residents, business owners, and first responders in local recovery efforts by waiving billing, bringing in additional network equipment, and offering free device charging.

Verizon is waiving billing charges for affected postpaid wireless customers in Old Ellicott City for 3 full days, from May 27 through May 29. Wireless customers with billing addresses in zip codes 21041, 21042, 21043, 21044, 21045 qualify.

Verizon will also work closely with Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and other state and local leaders to waive billing charges for affected Verizon’s Fios, landline, and B2B customers in storm damaged areas who are out of service as the cleanup and restoration process gets underway.

Verizon employees are also offering support to the community by:

  • Deploying equipment including Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT) to add wireless coverage and capacity
  • Delivering portable WiFi hotspots for public safety agencies for additional connectivity
  • Providing a charging tent for first responders and the public, located on Main Street in downtown Ellicott.

Verizon is working 24/7 with local, state and federal emergency first responders to provide access to critical communications services.  

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
David Weissmann
917-359-7215                      
[email protected]
Twitter: @djweissmann

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.